First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Trading Up 5.4%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $37.02, approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit