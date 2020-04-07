First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Trading Up 5.4%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $37.02, approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.