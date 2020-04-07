First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) Trading 6.9% Higher

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.99, 9,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 84,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

