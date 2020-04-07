First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Shares Up 8.7%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.99, 75,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 70,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05.

