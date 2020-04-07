First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Shares Up 9.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.49, 163,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 81,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

