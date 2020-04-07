First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID)’s share price rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.22, approximately 5,618 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

