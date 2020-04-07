First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Up 6.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

