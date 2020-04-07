First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.60, approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 59,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.