First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) traded up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34, 42,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 64,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

