First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Up 9.3%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.93, approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit