First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, approximately 92,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 108,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

