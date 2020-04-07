Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $317.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.15 million. Five Below reported sales of $364.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,447. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

