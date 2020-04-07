Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.47, 51,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 16,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

