GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. GSE Systems shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 6,300 shares.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

