Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 495,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,593. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million and a PE ratio of -18.87. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.