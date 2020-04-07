HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 71,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,289. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

