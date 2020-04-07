Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:HFG traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,042 ($13.71). The company had a trading volume of 116,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The firm has a market cap of $833.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 982.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,020.78.

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

