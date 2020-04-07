Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 41,390,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

