Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

PHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 911,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

