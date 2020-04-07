iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,981,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439,090. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $153.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

