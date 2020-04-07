ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ITV PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

