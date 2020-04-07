Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

