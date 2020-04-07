Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

