JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 27.4%

JPJ Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) shares shot up 27.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

JPJ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

