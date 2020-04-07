Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 60,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 3,535 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,034.65.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. 262,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

