KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 5,702,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

