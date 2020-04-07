Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,028,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 694,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,687. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.