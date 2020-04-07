Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. 41,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,074. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

