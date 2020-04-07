Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

NYSE:PG traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. 14,435,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

