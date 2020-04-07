Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. 869,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,155. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.