Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $259.43. 50,625,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

