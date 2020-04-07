Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

