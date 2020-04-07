Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

