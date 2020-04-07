Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

