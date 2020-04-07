Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,007,000 after purchasing an additional 800,580 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,923,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,194,000 after acquiring an additional 574,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,601,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 7,283,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.21.

