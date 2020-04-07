Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,898 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 21,779,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.