Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,445 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,712. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

