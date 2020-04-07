Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2,104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,683,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,378,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

