Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 344 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 11,847,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

