Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 5,832 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 1,157,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

