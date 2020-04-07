Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $66,108,000. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

UBER stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 36,394,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,672,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

