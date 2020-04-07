Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $687,000 in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

NASDAQ CME traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

