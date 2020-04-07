Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 5,999 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,791,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

