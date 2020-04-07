Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 6,253,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

