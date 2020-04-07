Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,552,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.