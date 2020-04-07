Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $170.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,221. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

