Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 22,853,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

