Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 350 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,598 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,370 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 1,198,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

