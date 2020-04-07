Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

