Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Manhattan Bridge Capital to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

LOAN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Dividend History for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit