Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Manhattan Bridge Capital to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.