Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Trading Up 33.1%

Shares of Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) were up 33.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), approximately 2,684,447 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

About Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM)

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

